Table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) face a struggling Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter. CSK are looking to make a resurgence, having won their first match of the season by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore, and will look to continue their upward curve after losing their first four matches of the season, but GT are on a roll, winning four of their five matches so far. They have put in good overall team performances, but there may be focus on Vijay Shankar, who flopped after returning from injury and replacing the young B Sai Sudharshan in the playing XI. Sai Sudharshan looked promising in his few appearances, while Shankar has not impressed when he has played.

Here's our GT predicted XI against CSK:

Shubman Gill:Shubman Gill, after a duck in his first match of the season, has found good form, hitting his highest ever IPL score in his second game and then bettering it in the next. He has had two poor outings since, but looks in good nick and will be crucial for GT with the bat.

Matthew Wade: Matthew Wade is yet to fire for GT, but was starting to look dangerous in their last outing. While they have players like Wriddhiman Saha and Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the wings, they will likely give the Australian a longer rope.

Vijay Shankar:Vijay Shankar instantly replaced B Sai Sudharshan after regaining fitness, and GT are unlikely to drop the all-rounder after just one poor display. He will, however, be wary of his position being at risk and will want to make the most of whatever opportunities come his way.

Hardik Pandya:Captain Hardik Pandya has taken to his new No.4 role like fish to water. With two back-to-back half-centuries in the last two matches, he will come into the match against CSK in a hot streak of form.

Abhinav Manohar:The 27-year-old has been a revelation for GT with his hard-hitting skills helping provide them with strong finishes. He has hit 43 and 35 in his last two matches and he will hope to continue with his quick-scoring heroics against CSK.

David Miller: David Miller showed his brilliance with a 14-ball 31 against Rajasthan Royals, and GT will rely on his ability as a finisher against the likes of Chris Jordan and Dwayne Bravo.

Rahul Tewatia: Rahul Tewatia was roped in by GT for his all-round ability and his knack of putting in crucial contributions, and he has delivered with two match-winning performances with the bat.

Rashid Khan:The star Afghan leggie has bagged just six wickets in five matches so far, but that has more to do with the fact that teams prefer to play him out. His economy rate of 6.55, though, shows how crucial he has been in containing the opposition.

Mohammed Shami:Mohammed Shami has been brilliant with the new ball, while also picking wickets in the middle overs and at the death. GT will rely on his experience and guile against a strong CSK batting lineup.

Promoted

Lockie Ferguson:With his sheer pace, Lockie Ferguson has the ability of cracking the game wide open. With eight scalps, he is their highest wicket-taker this season and will look to continue in similar fashion.

Yash Dayal:Yash Dayal was expensive on debut, but offers them variety in the form of his left-arm pace. He also showed good character to come back strong and bag three wickets against RR.