Former India bowler Ashoke Dinda represented the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during his long IPL career. Now it looks like the pacer's IPL career would never have kicked off, had it not been for none other than Ricky Ponting. Ponting had joined KKR in IPL's inaugural edition in 2008 and revealed that Dinda was originally a net bowler. But he bowled bouncers to all batters in every training session for a length of seven to 10 days and it left an impression on the former Australia captain, who ended up telling John Buchanan to give him a contract.

Speaking to DC's social media handle, Ponting revealed, "Ashoke Dinda was a net bowler for us at Kolkata, and for 7-10 days, he literally ran in and bowled bouncers at all of us for every session. And I ended up saying to John Buchanan that 'there is something about this guy, let's give him a contract.' And he ended up getting one."

"I think he took maybe the first three wickets as well of the IPL, and that was the start of what ended up being the 12 or 13-year career for Ashoke Dinda in the IPL", he further added.

Dinda left KKR for Delhi Daredevils in 2011 and also represented Pune Warriors from 2012 to 2013. He played for RCB in 2014 and 2015 and Rising Pune Supergiant between 2016 and 2017.

The 38-year-old retired from all forms of cricket on February 2021.