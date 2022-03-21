India batter KL Rahul is all set to lead the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their debut Indian Premier League (IPL) season, which starts Saturday, March 26. Rahul, who was with Punjab Kings (PBKS) last season, was drafted in by the Lucknow franchise ahead of the mega auction. However, former India batter Aakash Chopra feels that Rahul will have a point to prove, both as a batter and a captain. Chopra said that Rahul will have to bat with a lot of freedom this season.

"When you look at Rahul, he is a clean slate. In Punjab Kings, he was playing a bit slow because the team was like that. You were drafted in by LSG, and the squad must have been built according to you. So now, you've have to play more freely. This is your challenge. It's like now or never. You've got to prove your captaincy credentials now," Chopra said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Chopra also suggested that with LSG roping Andy Flower as head coach and former India batter Gautam Gambhir as mentor, Rahul will have a chance to thrive, and it will all come down to the player to execute his skills to perfection.

"There won't be any excuses now. LSG have got two good minds in Gautam Gambhir and Andy Flower. You are a good captain, a phenomenal player, get the best out of yourself," he added.

LSG will play their first game against fellow newcomers Gujarat Titans on Monday, March 28 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.