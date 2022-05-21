The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season has seen the rise of many young Indian pacers and fans in the country are pretty excited on the prospect of having great depth in the pace bowling ranks. The likes of Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Mohsin Khan and Yash Dayal have impressed one and all and it would be interesting to see whether some of these get a go in the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Dinesh Karthik has picked -- Arshdeep Singh, Yash Dayal and Mohsin as three young pacers who have stood out the most for him in the ongoing season.

Talking on ICC Reviewabout Arshdeep, Karthik said: "[I have been impressed by] Arshdeep Singh because he has been so good at the death, I think he has bowled some lovely yorkers and has a lot of control. Even though they have a world-class bowler (Kagiso Rabada) in their lineup, at times, he has stood up for them solely with the ball and I enjoy that about him."

Arshdeep has so far taken 10 wickets in 13 matches for Punjab Kings at an economy rate of 7.82. Talking about Gujarat Titans' Yash Dayal, the left-arm seamer has taken nine wickets in six games. While Mohsin Khan has picked up 13 wickets in 8 games for Lucknow Super Giants.

"He (Yash Dayal) has been a terrific find. He has been able to move the ball both ways with the new ball and I enjoy that about him," said Karthik.

"He (Mohsin Khan) got picked late in the tournament but he is making sure when he bowls, the heavy ball that he bowls ... he has bowled some brilliant spells. He has consistently bowled at less than six runs an over, and he has been really impressive with his slower ball as well," he added.

SunRisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik has also impressed one and all by clicking 150 clicks regularly in the ongoing season.

"I think bowling 140-plus in the past was a novelty. Now it has become a very common thing. There are almost three Indian fast bowlers in all the 10 IPL franchises bowling 140-plus," said Karthik.

"One person (Umran Malik) has bowled 157 – that is some serious pace. Speed has become a major factor and once they have got that, the other skills that are required to become a better bowler, they start working on, they start improving on it and they become better bowlers. That's what makes the tournament so competitive and so beautiful to watch," he added.