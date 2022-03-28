Tim Seifert was in fantastic form during Delhi Capitals' (DC) win against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 2 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday. Other than his crucial 21-run knock during the chase, the New Zealand cricketer took a fantastic catch to send Kieron Pollard back to the pavilion during MI's innings. During the fifth delivery of the 16th over, Pollard received a delivery from Kuldeep Yadav, on middle. The all-rounder pulled it flat, but Seifert was standing inside the ring at mid-wicket. The Kiwi dived to his left instinctively and caught the ball with much aplomb.

Here is the video of Seifert's stunning catch to dismiss Pollard:

An unbeaten 75-run partnership between Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav helped Delhi defeat MI by four wickets. Chasing a target of 178 runs, DC reached 179 for six in 18.2 overs.

Lalit registered 48 runs off 38 balls and also hammered four fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, Axar was also unbeaten after smacking 38 off 17 deliveries. The spinner hit two fours and three maximums.

For MI's bowling department, Basil Thampi was in good form and took three wickets.

Initially, MI posted 177 for five in 20 overs with Ishan Kishan smashing an unbeaten knock of 81 runs off 48 balls. The India international also clattered 11 fours and two sixes.

Captain Rohit Sharma was also in good form, registered 41 runs off 32 balls with four fours and two sixes.

For DC's bowling department, Kuldeep was in top form and took three wickets.