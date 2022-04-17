Although he might be going through a bad patch of batting form. Virat Kohli showed fans that he can still contribute to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in other ways in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Saturday. Kohli was dismissed after only registering 12 runs off 14 balls against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, but pulled off a fantastic one-handed catch to send opposition captain Rishabh Pant back to the pavilion. On the 17th over of the chase, Pant received a wide full toss from Mohammed Siraj and tried to send it over extra cover. But the DC captain toe-ended his shot towards Kohli at extra cover, who instinctively hopped and completed a one-handed stunner. After completing the catch, Kohli's celebration included waving to wife Anushka Sharma in the stands.

Here is the video of Kohli's one-handed stunner to dismiss Pant and also of his celebration with wife Anushka:

An unbeaten knock of 66 runs off 34 balls by Dinesh Karthik helped RCB post 189 for five in 20 overs, setting a target of 190 runs.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell also made a noteworthy contribution with a knock of 55 runs off 34 balls.

Despite a half-century by David Warner, Delhi could only reach 173 for seven in 20 overs. Josh Hazlewood was in fiery form for RCB's bowling department and took three wickets in four overs. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj also bagged two dismissals for RCB.