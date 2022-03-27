Delhi Capitals (DC) face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 2 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, on Sunday. Also being touted as a Rishabh Pant vs Rohit Sharma affair, both sides will be aiming for a winning start to their respective campaigns. MI will have plenty to prove, considering their failure to reach the playoffs last season. DC also did the double over the five-time champions last season but in Sunday's game, Delhi will be without some overseas stars. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh are currently playing for Australia in international cricket. Meanwhile, Anrich Nortje is still in recovery from injury, Lungi Ngidi and Mustafizur Rahman are in quarantine. Pant will only have two overseas cricketers to rely on, Tim Seifert and Rovman Powell.

Despite a poor 2021 season, MI have the ability to bounce back and have found their combination. Ishan Kishan rejoined the franchise and was also the most expensive purchase during the mega auction, bought for a whopping sum of Rs 15.25 crore. MI have also managed to maintain their core consisting of Rohit, Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah. With the departure of Quinton de Kock, Kishan will be opening with Rohit. Tim David was also acquired during the mega auction and will support Pollard in the middle order. The arrival of Tymal Mills has added extra strength to their death bowling skills.

With both teams aiming for a win, fans will be treated to an exciting entertaining cricket affair. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of the IPL 2022 match between DC vs MI, Straight From Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai