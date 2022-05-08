IPL 2022, CSK vs DC Live Score: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Opt To Field vs MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Score Updates: CSK take on DC in their upcoming Indian Premier League match at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) win toss and opt to bowl vs Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 55 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday. CSK are currently ninth in the IPL 2022 Points Table with six points from 10 games, including three wins and seven defeats. In their previous outing, the MS Dhoni-led side lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 13 runs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Opener Devon Conway was in good form during the loss vs RCB and registered 56 runs off 37 balls, including six fours and two maximums. He will be aiming to build on his batting form against Delhi. Meanwhile, DC are fifth in the standings with 10 points from 10 games, including five victories and five defeats. In their previous fixture, the Rishabh Pant-led side defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 21 runs with star opener David Warner hammering an unbeaten knock of 92 runs off 58 balls. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 19:12 (IST)IPL 2022, CSK vs DC Live: "We want to chase", says Rishabh PantAfter the toss, Pant said, "I think wicket is on the decent side. We want to chase. The season has been up and down. We are focussing on the positives. It is going to be a good match. I have learnt a lot from him (MS). Let's see how I execute them. Two changes for us. KS Bharat and Axar come in for Mandeep and Lalit Yadav."
- 19:08 (IST)IPL 2022, CSK vs DC Live: Playing XIsCSK Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh ChoudharyDC Playing XI: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje
- 19:03 (IST)IPL 2022, CSK vs DC Live: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowlDC captain Rishabh Pant has won the toss and opted to field.
- 18:21 (IST)IPL 2022, CSK vs DC Live: Hello and good evening everyone!Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2022's Match 55 between CSK and DC, straight from the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!