Chennai Super Kings (CSK) win toss and opt to bowl vs Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 55 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday. CSK are currently ninth in the IPL 2022 Points Table with six points from 10 games, including three wins and seven defeats. In their previous outing, the MS Dhoni-led side lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 13 runs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Opener Devon Conway was in good form during the loss vs RCB and registered 56 runs off 37 balls, including six fours and two maximums. He will be aiming to build on his batting form against Delhi. Meanwhile, DC are fifth in the standings with 10 points from 10 games, including five victories and five defeats. In their previous fixture, the Rishabh Pant-led side defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 21 runs with star opener David Warner hammering an unbeaten knock of 92 runs off 58 balls. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, straight from Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai