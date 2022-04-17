Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli has scored two 40-plus scores in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season but the maverick player has not been at his fluent self. In the last game against Delhi Capitals, Kohli scored 12 but he was run out in trying to go for a quick run. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar feels that Kohli can be dropped if he is not able to perform consistently and hence Akhtar has given advice to Kohli, saying he needs to just focus and consider himself as an "ordinary player".

"No one will be spared, not even Virat Kohli. Even he can be dropped if he does not perform. Some of the things I can't even say now. Not one but there are 10,000 things going on in his head. He is a good person, a good player and great cricketer, but I want him to tell him to just focus, on one thing at a time. Leave TV, crowd and just consider yourself as an ordinary player, pick up the bat and just play," Akhtar said while speaking to Sportskeeda.

"He does not need to lose his focus. People have already started pointing fingers at Virat Kohli and it's dangerous. He is a gutsy player and he is a gutsy man, I am sure he is going to pull it through. Virat Kohli is a very big cricketer," he stated further.

Kohli's highest score of 48 this season came against Mumbai Indians and before that, he had played an unbeaten knock of 41 against the Punjab Kings.

RCB have won four out of six games this season and the Faf du Plessis-led side are at the third spot in the points table with 8 points.

The side last defeated Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium and they will next square off against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday.