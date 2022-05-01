Ahead of the start of IPL 2022, MS Dhoni has sent shockwaves across the cricketing world when he handed over CSK's captaincy to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. On Saturday, the franchise dropped another bombshell when it was announced through a statement that Jadeja was giving the CSK captaincy back to Dhoni in order to focus on his game. CSK's statement also added that Dhoni accepted to lead CSK "in the larger interest". CSK, who are the defending IPL champions, have had a torrid time in the ongoing season, losing six off the eight games that they have played so far.

Following CSK's announcement, Twitter went into a frenzy with fans coming up with numerous memes.

Dhoni and jadeja exchange captaincy be like https://t.co/3pj9mP5G6O pic.twitter.com/j9PaqGewM6 — madhavan (@madhavan181) April 30, 2022

MS Dhoni be like pic.twitter.com/AbGcKcVCBV — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 30, 2022

Will get to see dhoni at toss and presentation pic.twitter.com/B7hbIu4ZZa — Raghav (@raghavv685) April 30, 2022

Ravindra Jadeja handed over the CSK captaincy back to Dhoni



Dhoni to captaincy: pic.twitter.com/XqiHWjCjh2 — Angshuman (@angshumorous) April 30, 2022

Thala and Jadeja with CSK captaincy: pic.twitter.com/u27MnacBM6 — shruti (@Quick__Single) April 30, 2022

#MSDhoni #Yellove



CSK fans after Jadeja handed over the captaincy to MS Dhoni :- pic.twitter.com/cQlwT0pE0X — Aniket Kumar Pandey (@BeingAK27) April 30, 2022

Jadeja after handed over Captaincy to dhoni pic.twitter.com/5Y4x7MpiCG — (@Bhai_saheb) April 30, 2022

Thala is back

me and my homies : pic.twitter.com/wnceqpiPRh — Aashu (@aashucasm) April 30, 2022

"Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest & to allow Jadeja to focus on his game," the statement read.

CSK have won just twice so far this season, with their first win coming after four straight losses at the start of IPL 2022. Their second victory was against Mumbai Indians but they once again tasted defeat losing their next match to Punjab Kings.

Not much has gone right for them so far. First, their big acquistion Deepak Chahar was ruled out of the season, while last season's Orange Cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad has been woefully out of form.

Promoted

The likes of Moeen Ali have also looked a shadow of their previous self and the now ex-captain Ravindra Jadeja too has not had the best of times.

Chennai Super Kings' next match is against SunRisers Hyderabad later today.