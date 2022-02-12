David Warner was roped in by Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 6.25 crore in the ongoing IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru on Saturday. The swashbuckling batter was released by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) after a disappointing IPL 2021 season which also saw him stripped off the team's captaincy. But the opener bounced back brilliantly and played a crucial role in Australia's T20 World Cup glory last year. With DC fans welcoming the arrival of Warner on social media, former cricketer Wasim Jaffer feels the franchise got the Aussie opener for a cheap price and compared it to a "Sarojini Nagar market level bargain".

The 35-year-old had a base price of Rs 2 crore. Warner also started his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils, who changed their name to Delhi Capitals in December 2018.

Taking to Koo, Jaffer quipped, "Delhi people are known to strike a bargain, but getting David Warner for just 6.25cr is a Sarojini Nagar market level bargain #IPLAuction2022 #IPL2022".

Many fans agreed with Jaffer in the tweet's comment section with one calling it "the biggest heist of this" auction.

The user wrote, "Its a heist! Delhi pulled off the biggest heist of this #IPLAuction".

One fan compared Warner's price to Hetmyer's acquisition by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for Rs 8.50 crore.

Promoted

"Heytmer expensive then Warmer & QDK is a big surprise", the fan wrote.

The ongoing auction has also seen Warner's counterpart Pat Cummins get picked by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The franchise has bought him for Rs 7.25 crore.