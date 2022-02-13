Veteran cricketer Faf du Plessis was acquired for Rs 7 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2022 auction on Saturday. The South African batter was involved in a bidding war between RCB, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC). A player with a lot of experience, Du Plessis can become a pivotal figure for the franchise in the upcoming season and has been backed by RCB's Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson. Speaking to the outfit's social media handle, Hesson said, "We see him as a highly experienced player at the top of the order. It allows us to look at how we balance our side."

"He is also a really important leader in the group so really delighted to have him", he further added.

Du Plessis represented CSK last season and was a crucial member as they defeated KKR in the final.

Last year's Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel has also been bought by RCB for Rs 10.75 crore. Meanwhile, Sri Lankan bowler Wanindu Hasaranga has also been picked for the same price.

The duo represented RCB last season too but neither was retained. Harshal had registered 32 wickets last season, which also made him the highest Indian wicket-taker in a single IPL season. Despite his efforts, RCB were knocked out in the Eliminator.

Meanwhile, the auction also saw Shikhar Dhawan getting picked by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 8.25 crore. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was acquired by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for Rs 5 crore.