Chennai Super Kings (CSK) acquired Deepak Chahar for INR 14 crore in the ongoing IPL 2022 Auction on Saturday to make him the most expensive Indian bowler in Indian Premier League history. The bowling all-rounder was involved in a mega bidding war involving CSK, Rajasthan Royals (RR), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC). CSK eventually came out on top and outbid others. Chahar was also a crucial cog in MS Dhoni's plans last season as they went on to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final. After IPL 2021, Chahar wasn't retained by CSK, but has been roped in right away in the ongoing auction. Fans and experts took to Twitter to laud the Team India cricketer, with Harbhajan Singh leading the wishes. "Wah Deepak pethaa bijwa dena ab ghar @deepak_chahar9 mehnat rang layi papa ki.Very happy for you and family #IPLMegaAuction2022 congratulations @ChennaiIPL Top performer 14 cr", said the former Team India spinner.

Wah Deepak pethaa bijwa dena ab ghar @deepak_chahar9 mehnat rang layi papa ki.Very happy for you and family #IPLMegaAuction2022 congratulations @ChennaiIPL Top performer 14 cr — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 12, 2022

One fan pointed out Chahar's price hike since IPL 2018. The fan wrote, "From INR 80 Lac in 2018 to INR 14 Cr in 2022 for Deepak Chahar, from INR 40 Lac to 4 Cr for Natarajan, from 6.20 Cr in 2018 to 15.25 Cr in 2022 for Kishan, from 20 Lac in 2021 to 10.75 Cr in 2022 for Harshal Patel, from 50 Lac in 2021 to 5.75 Cr in 2022 for Hooda."

From INR 80 Lac in 2018 to INR 14 Cr in 2022 for Deepak Chahar, from INR 40 Lac to 4 Cr for Natarajan, from 6.20 Cr in 2018 to 15.25 Cr in 2022 for Kishan, from 20 Lac in 2021 to 10.75 Cr in 2022 for Harshal Patel, from 50 Lac in 2021 to 5.75 Cr in 2022 for Hooda. #IPLAuction — (@bunnnysingh) February 12, 2022

"Deepak Chahar from getting selected at 80 Lakhs for CSK in previous Mega Auction to getting picked by the same franchise, but at a whopping 14cr in this Mega Auction", another user wrote.

Deepak Chahar from getting selected at 80 Lakhs for CSK in previous Mega Auction to getting picked by the same franchise, but at a whopping 14cr in this Mega Auction. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 12, 2022

Here are the other reactions:

*Deepak chahar and Ishaan kishan after IPL auction 2022 * pic.twitter.com/abxXwETrQy — Hun (@nickhunterr) February 12, 2022

How much did Deepak Chahar cost?



CSK: pic.twitter.com/h7Y3UfZL1q — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 12, 2022

Deepak Chahar reaps well. Goes to CSK for 14 cr#TATAIPLAuction — Pranay Swain (@pranayswain) February 12, 2022

The ongoing auction has already seen plenty of drama with Mumbai Indians (MI) splashing INR 15.25 crore for Ishan Kishan. The wicketkeeper-batter is also the most expensive buy currently in the ongoing auction.