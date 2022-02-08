The IPL 2022 mega auction is just days away and the all the IPL teams will be making their strategy in order to land the best players in their team. Chennai Super Kings, the reigning champions, have a tough job on hand of not just preparing a team for the future but also getting some of their key members back, who form the core of the team. CSK retained 4 players ahead of the IPL auction, including talismanic skipper MS Dhoni, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali and talented opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad. They have a remaining purse of Rs 48 crore and will have to be extremely careful in the way they spend their money.

Full list of players retained by Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL auction

Chennai Super Kings (Purse Remaining - Rs 48 crore):

Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 crore)

MS Dhoni (Rs 12 crore)

Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore)

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 6 crore)

CSK management will have to keep in mind the fact that the team they create should not just be for Indian conditions as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic can result in the league being held in the UAE or any other venue in the future too.

Here are 5 players that we feel CSK must try to get in the auction along with the maximum price they should bid for them:

1) Quinton de Kock (Rs 4 crore max): The South African wicket-keeper batter is a great asset at the top of the order and also very good behind the stumps. CSK need to look for a replacement for Dhoni in the long run and they also need to look beyond Faf du Plessis for the opening slot. de Kock has proved his mettle in the IPL and he will be an excellent buy.

2) Shardul Thakur (Rs 4 crore max):A skilled white-ball bowler with his varieties and ability to change pace and a much needed lower order batter, who ensures depth in batting.CSK will try to get him back.

3) Rovman Powell (Rs 1 crore max):This is one team that is in desperate need of some big-hitting talent down the order and Powell has demonstrated his abilities in the recently held series against England. Windies players are always exciting but risky to bet on and that could mean less competition.

4) Raj Angad Bawa (Rs 50 lakh max):He is one for the future and CSK should look to groom this all-rounder by getting him in the auction.

5) Deepak Chahar (Rs 3 crore max):He has been key in the powerplay for CSK and enjoys the faith of MS Dhoni. Another player CSK should go the distance to get back.