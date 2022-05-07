The 51st match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) edition between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans witnessed high drama and, in the end, it was the Rohit Sharma-led side that prevailed in a last over thriller. Pacer Daniel Sams held his nerve as he defended 9 runs in the final over, and in the end, Mumbai Indians registered a five-run win. After the victory, the entire Mumbai Indians camp celebrated in style and skipper Rohit Sharma ran in from the deep in joy.

Actor Ranveer Singh was also in attendance for the match at the Brabourne Stadium and he celebrated in style after the final ball was bowled. On the final ball, Gujarat Titans needed a six and Daniel Sams bowled a slower ball which Miller failed to read.

After the win, the entire crowd at Brabourne erupted and Ranveer Singh was no different. For the unversed, Ranveer is an ardent fan of the Mumbai Indians.

Ranveer singh @RanveerOfficial reaction always big fan of @mipaltan never give up mumbai

Always @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/XARLVbM4Mw — Nitish Dhaka (@NitishDhaka3) May 6, 2022

In the match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, the former batted first and posted 177/6 in 20 overs. Ishan Kishan (45), Rohit Sharma (43) and Tim David (44 not out) were the standout performers with the bat.

Chasing 178, Gujarat Titans were cruising at one stage as openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill put on 106 runs for the opening wicket. However, the 13th over bowled by Murugan Ashwin proved to be the game-changer as he dismissed both Gill and Saha.

From there, Daniel Sams and Riley Meredith bowled tight overs and, in the end, Gujarat Titans went on to suffer a five-run loss.

Mumbai Indians are currently at the bottom of the points table with 4 points while Gujarat are at the top with 16 points.