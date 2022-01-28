Ex-India player Aakash Chopra feels Australian opener David Warner won't be picked as captain by any of the three franchises who looking for a leader ahead of the mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL), scheduled to take place in February. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said that Warner could be one of the most important picks in the auction but could be ignored for the role of skipper by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), who are all in search of a new captain.

"They can think about it but in my opinion, they will not make him the captain. I believe, David Warner will not become the captain of any team although three teams are probably looking for a skipper. Even if we leave out Punjab, still two teams are looking for a captain," he said.

Warner, who led SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to their maiden IPL title win in 2016, is one of the most destructive openers to have played in the IPL over the years. In 150 IPL games, Warner has scored 5,449 runs at an average of 41.6 and a strike rate of nearly 150.

Chopra, however, is sure about Warner being picked as a player in the IPL auction.

"He will definitely go to some team or the other. He will go expensive as well but no team will consider him as a captain, that is what I believe because IPL is a small family, everyone has got an idea what happened last year, what were the reasons and the problems. It hasn't really gone down very well among the players and the franchises," he added.

"Whether he will be there in the team, he will go somewhere for sure. He might go to RCB. It's not a bad choice that Virat Kohli on one side and David Warner on the other, left-hand and right-hand, and both explosive," he concluded.

The IPL mega auction will be held on February 12 and 13 with 10 teams engaging in a bidding war.