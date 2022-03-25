The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just around the corner, and the edition of the two new franchises -- Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans -- has added a new sense of excitement among fans. Since the inception of the IPL in 2008, only two players have won the Orange Cap (award for the highest run-getter of the tournament) more than once. Australia batter David Warner has won the cap three times (2015, 2017, 2019) while Chris Gayle, who will not be a part of this season's IPL, had finished as the top-scorer in 2011 and 2012, respectively.

Last season, young Chennai Super Kings batter Ruturaj Gaikwad had won the IPL Orange Cap, having scored 635 runs at an average of 45.35.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, here are five players who are strong contenders for the IPL Orange Cap race:

1. David Warner (Delhi Capitals)

Warner has won the IPL Orange Cap on three different occasions (2015, 2017, 2019), all while playing for the SunRisers Hyderabad. However, the veteran batter will now feature for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season, and will hope to become the first man to win the award with two different teams.

2. Ruturaj Gaikwad (Chennai Super Kings)

Ruturaj Gaikwad enjoyed a dream campaign last season. His heroics with the bat helped CSK win their fourth IPL title. With the departure of his opening partner Faf du Plessis, it will be interesting to see how he will handle the pressure at the top of the order.

3. KL Rahul (Lucknow Super Giants)

KL Rahul has been a consistent run-scorer in the IPL for the past few seasons. After winning the Orange Cap in 2020 with the Punjab Kings, Rahul was narrowly pipped by Ruturaj Gaikwad in 2021.

With Rahul set to lead the Lucknow Super Giants this season, it will be interesting to see how he performs with the bat this season.

4. Shikhar Dhawan (Punjab Kings)

After spending the last three seasons with the Delhi Capitals, Shikhar Dhawan will embark on a journey this season with the Punjab Kings. Dhawan has been one of the most consistent white-ball players for over a decade now, and his run-scoring ability is second to none.

The veteran batter, especially in the last two seasons, has scored runs for fun and will look to continue that form this season with PBKS.

5. Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Shreyas Iyer will be seen playing in new colours this season after being roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the mega auction last month.

Shreyas, who will also lead KKR this season, will have an extra responsibility on his head when he takes on the field this season.

With the T20 World Cup set to be held later this year, Shreyas will look to carry his international form in the IPL this season.