The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are expected to hog the spotlight as bowlers in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. The new IPL season is scheduled to begin from March 26, with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Last season, bowlers made a big difference for their teams with some stunning match-winning spells. This year too, bowlers are expected to shine and fans will be eagerly waiting for some entertainment from pacers and spinners alike.

Here is a list of five bowlers to watch out for in IPL 2022:

1. Jasprit Bumrah:The Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer will be under focus right from the start, considering his pedigree in world cricket currently. Regarded as one of the best bowlers in modern-day cricket, he has been playing for MI since his 2013 debut and has taken 130 wickets in 106 games, at an economy of 7.40.

2. Pat Cummins:Rejoining KKR for Rs 7.25 crore, Cummins will be aiming to silence critics after some below-average IPL displays in the past. The pacer has now gained some momentum and recently became Australia's Test captain. A match-winner, the Aussie bowler will be hoping to impress this year.

3. Harshal Patel: A Purple Cap winner for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) last season, Harshal picked up a record 32 wickets in 15 games. After having not been retained by RCB, he was rejoined them for Rs 10.75 crore in the mega auction, at a base price of Rs 2 crore.

4. Rashid Khan:An all-rounder and one of the best spinners in world cricket currently, Rashid was picked by new franchise Gujarat Titans ahead of the mega auction for Rs 15 crore. He joined with Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill. The all-rounder has played in 76 IPL matches and has taken 93 wickets. He has also registered 222 runs.

5. Kagiso Rabada:The South African pacer joined Punjab Kings (PBKS) for a whopping sum of Rs 9.25 crore during the IPL 2022 auction. Rabada has taken 76 wickets in 50 IPL games, including four four-wicket hauls.