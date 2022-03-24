The Indian Premier League is the biggest T20 competition in the world and stars from across the world are eagerly waiting to ply their trade in the competition. However, looking at the international calendar, some players decided to miss this year's competition while some were unfortunate to not be picked in the mega auction. Despite two new teams entering the fray this year, there are some high-profile names that will be missing the competition, which gets underway on March 26.

Here are top five players who will be missing out on IPL 2022:

1. Suresh Raina

The Indian left-handed batter also known as 'MR.IPL' had set his base price as Rs 2 crore but he went unsold in the auction and as a result, the batter would be missing the competition this year. Ever since the start of the tournament, Raina has featured in all seasons except the 2020 edition, and he garnered a huge fan following while playing for Chennai Super Kings and he was popularly called "Chinna Thala'. Raina is the fourth-highest scorer in the history of the IPL and the competition will truly miss him.

2. Ben Stokes

The English all-rounder decided to opt out of this year's competition as he wanted to work in tandem with Joe Root to reframe the England Test side after the Ashes debacle. Stokes has been one of the hottest properties when it comes to the IPL, but the all-rounder decided to give the competition a miss to look out for international cricket.

3. Jofra Archer

The England pacer was picked up by Mumbai Indians in the mega auction but he would be available to play from the next season. Archer is recovering from an elbow injury so the fans have to wait one more year to see the England pacer bowling in tandem with Jasprit Bumrah. Archer is known to rattle the opposition with pace, and hence the competition will miss a maverick bowler.

4. Mitchell Starc

Like many other seasons, Starc opted to sit out of this year's IPL as well. Earlier this year, Starc had made fans curious as he revealed that he would be open to signing up for the IPL auction, but eventually he decided to give it a miss to spend some time with his family after being on the road for a while. Known for his lethal yorkers, the Australian quick has given many seasons of the IPL a miss and it is about time that he returns to the competition.

5. Eoin Morgan

The England World Cup-winning skipper had led the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the final last season but Morgan did not find any takers in the mega auction this year. Hence, he would be missing the competition. In the 2021 edition, Morgan might have taken his franchise to the finals, but he managed to score just 133 runs and this form might have costed him. Off late, Morgan has failed to score for England as well and he missed some T20Is against the West Indies due to an injury.

The IPL 2022 will begin on March 26 with the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders squaring off in the first match of the tournament. The opener will be contested at the Wankhede Stadium.