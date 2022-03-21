The addition of two new teams, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, from this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season has added to the excitement this tournament brings every year. After being troubled by Covid in the recent years, IPL has returned to India and the two new teams will get a chance to prove themselves in front of local crowd. The captains, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, will hope to start the tournament on the right note and prove their leadership qualities om one of the biggest stages of franchise cricket.

Both Hardik and Rahul have some of the biggest stars in their squads to pick from, stars who have the ability to change the game single-handedly.

Here's a look at the 3 players to watch out for from Lucknow Super Giants Team:

1. KL Rahul: The former Punjab Kings player and the current captain of Lucknow Super Giants will play a huge role in getting the new IPL team a good start in their maiden tournament. It can easily boil down to the manner in which Rahul leads from the front with the bat and in the leadership role. Rahul's team selection and field placement decisions will have a big bearing on how the team fares during the season.

2. Marcus Stoinis: The Australian all-rounder has been in tremendous form in the last few seasons of the Big Bash League and for the Australian cricket team in their title-winning T20 World Cup 2021. Stoinis can provide Rahul with options at the top of the batting line-up as well as with the ball.

3. Ravi Bishnoi: Bishnoi's stint with the senior Indian team would have given him immense confidence as he embarks on a new IPL journey with Lucknow. So far, Bishnoi has played 23 matches and taken 24 wickets in IPL.

Here are 3 players to watch out for from Gujarat Titans Team:

1. Hardik Pandya: Captain Hardik will surely cherish the opportunity to lead the new Gujarat franchise as he also looks to reclaim the all-rounder's spot in the Indian senior cricket team. Hardik has been sidelined due to his back problems and his inability to bowl regularly and at full fitness, which has been a big cause of worry. However, with the captaincy role, much is expected from the former Mumbai Indians all-rounder.

2. Shubman Gill: IPL 2022 can prove to be a huge turning point in Gill's career as he looks to take up more responsibility in the new team. So far, Gill has played 58 IPL matches, scoring 1,417 runs at an average of 31.49.

3. Rashid Khan: Rashid's presence in the squad can easily improve the dynamics of the bowling arsenal of any side. And considering Gujarat's strong bowling unit, Rashid will surely cause problems to even the best batters in the world. In IPL cricket, Rashid has taken 93 wickets in 76 games at an average of 20.56.