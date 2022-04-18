Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli is going through a lean patch with the bat, but it has not played a spoilsport in his energy and he celebrates every wicket with the same passion and enthusiasm. Kohli has also been electric in the field. In the game against Delhi Capitals, RCB were on the backfoot when David Warner was going strong and the left-handed batter looked set to take the Rishabh Pant-led side over the line. However, Wanindu Hasaranga got the much-needed wicket of Warner in the 12th over and this brought RCB back into the game.

On the third ball of the 12th over, Warner went for a switch hit and he ended up missing the straight delivery and there was a huge appeal. The on-field umpire gave it not out but after deliberation with Dinesh Karthik, skipper Faf du Plessis went for a review and the replays indicated that the ball was going on to hit the stumps.

After seeing the verdict, Kohli celebrated animatedly and he ran towards the umpire and Warner who were standing next to each other. Kohli then jumped in delight.

With the bat in hand, Kohli managed to score just 12 runs against Delhi Capitals but he took a stunning catch in the 17th over to dismiss Rishabh Pant. Kohli jumped and took a one-handed stunner to dismiss the DC skipper.

In the match against Delhi Capitals, RCB were up against it but Dinesh Karthik went on to play a knock of 66* off 34 balls and this helped RCB post 189/5 in 20 overs.

RCB then went on to win the contest by 16 runs and they are now at the third spot in the points table.