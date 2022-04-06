Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) faced off against table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 13 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Tuesday. After electing to bowl, RCB did well to put the brakes on RR's innings before a late flourish from Jos Buttler took them to a total of 169 for three in 20 overs. In reply, RCB got off to a good start with skipper Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat but fell off track during the middle, losing quick wickets.

With the team reeling at 87 for five at one stage, it seemed that the match had slipped out of their grasp.

However, Shahbaz Ahmed (45) and Dinesh Karthik (44 not out) held their nerves to help RCB chase down the target with four wickets and five balls to spare.

During RCB's tense chase, Virat Kohli was seen giving a back and shoulder massage to Glenn Maxwell in the dressing room, which the latter really enjoyed by the look on his face.

Meanwhile, Kohli had got run out after managing five runs in six balls. He is yet to hit the ground running this season, having stepped down as captain after the end of last season.

Maxwell, on the other hand, is yet to feature for RCB this season. He is likely to be available for their next game against Mumbai Indians on April 9.

The Australia all-rounder recently got married to his long-time partner Vini Raman, and had joined the RCB camp a bit late.

Maxwell's return will be a massive boost for RCB.