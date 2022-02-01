All-rounder Glenn Maxwell was retained by Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 11 crore. The Australian cricketer, who has amassed 2018 runs in 97 IPL games so far, continues to be one of the most influential cricketers when it comes to T20 format. In a podcast shared on Twitter by RCB, Maxwell opened up on the importance of IPL in his life not only as a player but also off the field. Maxwell even went on to say that he "owes IPL a lot" and that the tournament brought about a cultural awakening in his life.

On being asked the question "How has the IPL changed your life?", Maxwell replied:

"The IPL has changed my life in an amazing way that I have been able to meet some of my heroes, some of the people I have admired playing for or against, playing under. It's changed me as a cricketer and it has changed me as a person. I wasn't possibly as culturally aware as a young player coming to India. When I was in India this year (2021), it was the 24th time I visited the county which is quite a few times in your 11-year career."

Talking highly of the contribution of IPL, Maxwell talked about the exposure that the tournament provided him, which went a long way in deciding the kind of person he grew up to become.

"The people I have met, the things I have learnt from the IPL that have helped me as a cricketer and more importantly as a person has helped me grow into a person I am today. I owe the IPL a hell of a lot because not only has it helped me be a better person but also it has helped me as an international cricketer. Been able to adapt to situations that I never thought I would ever see and the IPL exposes the international cricketers to those situations," he explained.