Punjab Kings emerged victorious on Friday night, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 54 runs at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the IPL 2022 playoffs. The big win over RCB also provided a much-needed boost to PBKS' net run-rate. Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone starred for PBKS with the bat while Kagiso Rabada was the standout with the ball in hand. Apart from their off-field performance, Punjab Kings are also winning hearts off the field, with their post for Virat Kohli going viral on Instagram.

In the second innings Punjab Kings bowlers came under some early pressure with Virat Kohli looking in good nick. However, the RCB star was dismissed by Rabada for 20 off 14 balls.

Kohli's poor run with the bat continued in IPL 2022, but to their credit Punjab Kings had some comforting words for the star batter.

"Virat Kohli, even we enjoyed while it lasted. Hope luck turns on your side soon," Punjab Kings wrote on Instagram with a picture of a frustrated Kohli to go along with it.

The post garnered over 145,000 likes with many praising PBKS for their post.

"Appreciate your post," wrote one Instagram user.

"I want Punjab to win....but it hurts watching Kohli struggle ??...i wish luck supports him in upcomming matches and specially world cup," wrote another.

"How sweet gesture, hope he comebacks soon," said another user.

"rcb fan but punjab won the heart," wrote another fan.

On Friday, PBKS after being put into bat, posted 209 for nine in 20 overs. Jonny Bairstow blasted 66 off 29 balls while Liam Livingstone smashed 70 off just 42 balls.

Harshal Patel took four wickets for RCB while Wanindu Hasaranga chipped in with two.

In the chase, a few RCB batters got off to starts but failed to kick on from there. In the end, Glenn Maxwell was the top-scorer for his team with 35 off 22 balls as RCB were restricted to 155 for nine in their 20 overs.