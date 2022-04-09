Indian Premier League (IPL) debutants Gujarat Titans have got off to a flying start in their first season, winning their first three matches, and one key player for them has been pacer Mohammed Shami. The India pacer has been lethal with the new ball and has scalped six wickets in GT's first three games, and is their leading wicket-taker. Praising his technique, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif hailed him as the best bowler in the world with the new ball.

"Youngsters should learn from Mohammed Shami and if they summarise then they will realize that in Tests, ODIs, and T20s, Shami's bowling remains the same," Kaif told Sportskeeda.

"His seam position is brilliant and the wrist is right behind the ball which makes it land right on the seam," he said.

"When the ball lands on the seam, there will be movement and that is Mohammed Shami's strength. With the new ball, there isn't a more dangerous bowler than him in world cricket, take it in writing," Kaif stated.

He also praised GT's bowling lineup, that consists the likes of Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan.

"Both the games that Gujarat have won are because of their bowlers. This shows that genuine wicket-takers can turn a game on its head," he said.

Against Punjab Kings on Friday, Shami took just the one wicket and gave away 36 runs in his four overs.

However, Shubman Gill's brilliant 96 and two sixes off the last two deliveries of the match from Rahul Tewatia saw the Hardik Pandya-led team beat PBKS in a thriller to maintain their perfect start to the season.