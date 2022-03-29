Mohammad Kaif has spent a lot of time coaching youngsters and has played a key role in developing some of them in the Delhi Capitals' squad during his coaching stint between 2019-2021. Earlier, Kaif was roped by the franchise as an assistant coach. The former India batter has revealed one bizarre request he received from swashbuckling batter Prithvi Shaw during the 2019 edition of the Indian T20 league.

Kaif revealed that Shaw requested the then assistant coach to bowl underarm to him during training sessions as he was going through a lean patch.

"I was with the Delhi Capitals for three years and got to spend a lot of time with Prithvi Shaw. He had this ritual where, before the match, I used to hold a new ball with the seam and throw it underarm towards him, below his knee. He would keep knocking it back to me," Kaif told Sportskeeda.

"One day, when I was having tea, a player came in and told me that Shaw was waiting for me outside. I ran outside and asked him what happened. So, he told me, ‘please bowl underarm to me, I am not getting runs. I want to start this ritual again'," he stated further.

In the 2019 season, Shaw managed to score 353 runs for the Delhi Capitals in 16 matches at an average of 22.06. During the season, the right-handed batter registered two half-centuries and his highest score was 99 against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

During the season, Shaw went seven matches on the trot without registering a 20+ score.

"He was specific that I had to bowl underarm but with a straight seam and also below the knee so that the ball could meet the middle of the bat. He used to play 10-12 balls in that manner. He used to hit the ball back at me and get into a sort of batting rhythm," stated Kaif.

"In the next match, he went in and scored runs. After the game, we looked at each other and started laughing. We did not speak to each other, just made eye contact and I suggested that if a ritual is working, then don't break it. He admitted that he had made a mistake and became lazy but assured that he would not repeat it. And he kept following the ritual after that," he added.

Delhi Capitals had won their IPL 2022 opener against the Mumbai Indians by four wickets. Chasing 178, Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel starred with the bat for the Rishabh Pant-led side.

Shaw also managed to get in a good score as he played a knock of 38 with the help of 4 fours and 2 sixes. The Delhi Capitals will next play Gujarat Titans on Saturday.