KL Rahul scored his third Indian Premier League (IPL) century on Saturday as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) posted a total of 199 for four against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 26 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. After being put into bat first by MI, Rahul smashed 103 off just 60 balls, lacing nine boundaries and five sixes. Incidentally, this was Rahul's 100th appearance in IPL. Following Rahul's exploits against MI, the cricketing fraternity took to Twitter and praised the batter.

Here's how Twitter reacted after KL Rahul scores century on his 100th IPL appearance:

"KL Rahul, Always a selfless team man. Opener, spare wicket-keeper, late-order batsman, reliable slip-fielder, crisis manager and captain-in-waiting," former India batter Mohammad Kaif tweeted.

"Brilliant century #KLRahul. has thrown the gauntlet at his counterpart," veteran cricket analyst Ayaz Memon wrote on Twitter.

"KL Rahul is fast becoming one of my top 3 batters in the world to watch," former England skipper Kevin Pietersen tweeted.

"If not the nicest player to watch in the game he has to be bloody close .. @klrahul11 is a pleasure to watch .. All young players should try and copy him," former England captain Michael Vaughan posted.

"What a player @klrahul11," former India spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

"Special 100 from a very special batter #klrahul," former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan tweeted.

Rahul's 103-run knock is also the highest score in the IPL this season, having surpassed Jos Buttler's 100, which also against the Mumbai Indians.