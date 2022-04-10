Table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 19 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday. Pat Cummins scored the joint-fastest half-century in the history of the IPL as KKR outclassed Mumbai Indians in their previous match. Cummins hit 56 off just 15 balls to take KKR comfortably home with four overs to spare. With three wins from four games so far, KKR sit at the top of the IPL points table. The Shreyas Iyer-led side is likely to remain unchanged.

Here's how KKR could line-up against DC:

Ajinkya Rahane: The veteran batter is likely to get the nod for another match with Aaron Finch still not available for the two-time champions. So far, Rahane has played all four matches, scoring just 72 runs.

Venkatesh Iyer: The all-rounder will be riding high on confidence after a gutsy knock against MI in the previous match. After struggling to get going in the first three matches, Iyer scored an unbeaten 50 in the previous match.

Shreyas Iyer: The KKR skipper has enjoyed a brilliant start to his captaincy career with the franchise. With the team currently sitting at the top of the table, Iyer would like to contribute more with the bat in the games to follow.

Nitish Rana: Nitish Rana is yet to replicate his form from the previous season. In four games so far, Rana has managed scores of 8, 0, 10, and 21. He, however, is likely to get a longer run in the team.

Sam Billings: The Englishman is likely to get the nod ahead of Sheldon Jackson to keep the wickets. Apart from his silky-smooth glovework, Billings has also played a few important cameos with the bat for the team.

Andre Russell: The big-hitting West Indian has been in fine form for KKR this season. In three games so far, Russell has scored 106 runs, including a 70-run knock against Punjab Kings.

Pat Cummins: Australia's Test captain made his first appearance in the last match after missing the first three games due to international commitments. After going through a difficult outing with the ball, Cummins played arguably one of the finest knocks in the history of the tournament.

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine hasn't really got the chance to bat but has delivered the goods with the ball. Although he has not taken many wickets, Narine has been very economical with the ball.

Umesh Yadav: The Indian pacer is currently in red hot form for KKR this season. So far, Umesh has picked up 9 wickets in four games and is currently leading the Purple Cap race.

Rasikh Salam: On his debut, Rasikh Salam had a decent outing with the ball against his former team. Despite failing to take a wicket, he was pretty economical and is likely to get another go in the playing XI.

Varun Chakaravarthy: Varun Chakaravarthy is yet to get going in the ongoing season. So far, he has taken two wickets and has also been taken for a few runs. He will look to bounce back in the next match.