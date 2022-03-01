England star batter Jason Roy on Tuesday pulled out of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), citing personal reasons. Roy, who was roped in by the new Gujarat Titans (GT) franchise for his base price of Rs 2 crore, took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note for the GT family, including skipper Hardik Pandya, for showing "faith" in him during the IPL auction last month. Roy said that the bio-bubble fatigue has taken a toll on him, adding that he'd like to spent some quality time with his family.

"Hi everyone, especially the Gujarat Titans fans and squad. It's with a heavy heart I have decided to pull out of this year's tournament. I want to thank the management and captain Hardik for putting your faith in me and picking me in the auction. However, with everything going on in the world over the last 3 years it's added up and taken its toll on me," Roy said in an official statement.

Roy said that he'll be backing the Hardik-led side to lift the trophy in their first season.

"I feel it's only right I spend some quality time with my family. As well as spending time working on myself and my game over the next couple of months leading into a very busy year. I will be following each game of the Titans and backing them to lift the trophy in their first year of the tournament," he added.

Apart from Roy, GT also bought the likes of Mohammed Shami, Matthew Wade, Lockie Ferguson, among others at the auction.

Meanwhile, Hardik, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill were drafted by the franchise ahead of the auction.

The upcoming season of IPL will be played from March 26 to May 29, across four different venues in Mumbai and Pune.

The 10 teams have been divided in two virtual groups of five each.

GT have been placed in Group B alongside Chennai Super Kings, Sunrises Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings.

Meanwhile, Group A will feature the other five teams -- Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants.