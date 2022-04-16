After suffering back-to-back defeats, Delhi Capitals got back to winning ways against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous encounter. DC will look to carry on in the right momentum as they face the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their next match. David Warner and Prithvi Shaw laid a strong platform for DC against KKR, before Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed did the rest with the ball. The DC management is likely to stick with the same team for their game against RCB.

Here's how DC could line-up against RCB:

David Warner: After a disappointing debut, David Warner finally found his feet in the previous match, smashing a brilliant 45-ball 61. The veteran batter will look to build on the same momentum.

Prithvi Shaw: The opening batter has really stepped up for his team this season. Shaw has scored 140 in four games so far, including fifties in the last two matches.

Rishabh Pant:The DC skipper has got some good starts this season, but has failed to do convert them to big scores. However, his ability to strike the ball is second to none, which makes him a player to watch out for.

Sarfaraz Khan:Sarfaraz hasn't really got the opportunity to flaunt his skills and will look to impress if given a chance.

Rovman Powell:The West Indian batter is yet to hit the ground running this season. However, with Mitchell Marsh not fit enough yet, Powell could get another chance to prove his quality.

Lalit Yadav:Lalit Yadav will aim to show a bit more consistency with the bat. He has been pretty decent with the ball, but will look to contribute even more.

Axar Patel:Axar has really improved his batting this season, and has stepped up with some important contributions down the order. He, however, hasn't been that effective with the ball, having failed to scalp a wicket this season.

Shardul Thakur:Shardul Thakur impressed in the previous match after failing to get going in the first three fixtures. He, however, will look to add a bit more consistency to his game.

Kuldeep Yadav:The left-arm spinner has really come alive this season after going through a tough phase for the past two years. He has been by far DC's best player, having taken 10 wickets in four matches.

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur is another player who has relaunched himself after going through a tough phase in his career. He has played three matches so far, taking three wickets and has been pretty economical.

Khaleel Ahmed:Khaleel has bowled with a lot of promise this season. After missing the third game, Khaleel was recalled to the side in the last match, and was quick to repay the faith. He has bagged seven wickets in three matches, and has been economical with the ball.