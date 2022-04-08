Punjab Kings (PBKS) seem to have a problem of plenty with a selection dilemma on their hands in this season's Indian Premier League (IPL). The abundance of in-form overseas players is a good problem to have for skipper Mayank Agarwal, who has so far, marshalled his side with positive intent. The results are there to see, two wins out of the three matches played, bodes well for PBKS but the selection headache of picking four overseas players seems a bit tricky with the kind of options available. Kagiso Rabada is a world-class pacer and puts a strong case for himself to be selected while Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa has been in tremendous form with the bat and provides the much-needed impetus at the top of the order. Englishman Liam Livingstone and Odean Smith have already proved their worth and will be hard to ignore. And with Jonny Bairstow available for selection, Mayank could have a long day at work while sorting out the team combination.

This headache was brilliantly conveyed by former cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who shared a hilarious meme regarding the same.

The caption of the video said:

"PBKS trying to fit Bairstow, Rabada, Livingstone, Rajapaksa and Odean Smith into the XI #PBKSvGT #IPL2022."

PBKS trying to fit Bairstow, Rabada, Livingstone, Rajapaksa and Odean Smith into the XI #PBKSvGT #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/k0PQkYNhJ6 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 8, 2022

PBKS have shown decent form and won their opening match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets. However, they went off-track and lost the next game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets.

Promoted

PBKS then roared back to winning ways with a terrific victory against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by a margin of 54 runs.

Mayank has been good leading the side but the same can't be said of his batting form. He has struggled to make his mark as an opening batter in IPL 2022 and will aim to rectify that in their next match against Gujarat Titans on Friday at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.