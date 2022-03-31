Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga put on a display of world-class bowling as he ended with a four-wicket haul against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 6 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The KKR batters found it hard to deal with the googlies and pace variations Hasaranga had to offer and failed to read him off the deck on quite a handful of occasions. The Sri Lankan bowler made fun use of this opportunity as he continued to bowl fuller while mixing it up and cramping the batters for any room.

This incredible spell of T20 bowling left everyone shocked and in awe as he broke the backbone of the KKR middle-order. Hasaranga started with the all-important wicket of skipper Shreyas Iyer, followed by Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson and Tim Southee. However, what stole the limelight was Hasaranga's celebration which he later confirmed was inspired from Paris Saint Germain star footballer Neymar Jr.

After taking two wickets in two balls, Hasaranga celebrated in style. Here's the video:

Adjudged as the 'Player of the Match' in the post-match presentation, the spinner revealed his celebration inspiration and said, "My favourite footballer is Neymar and that is his celebration which I do. When I go play, I don't take any pressure. That's why I feel I got success."

"Crucial situation, I got only four (runs) and got out. I am really happy. Especially with the dew, it is very hard to bowl," he added.

