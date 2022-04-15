Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler has been in tremendous form in the ongoing IPL 2022 and he is the current holder of the Orange Cap with 272 runs from five games. The batter has brought his A-game to almost every match for the franchise this season and the bowlers have found it tough to dismiss the batter early. In the match against Gujarat Titans, Buttler seemed to be at his destructive best as he reached 50 off just 23 balls and it took a real special delivery from pacer Lockie Ferguson to send the batter back to the pavilion.

Buttler first smashed Ferguson for a six on the fifth delivery of the sixth over to reach his half-century but Ferguson gave the perfect answer the next delivery and Buttler was sent back to the hut.

On the final ball of the sixth over, Ferguson deceived Buttler with a slower delivery. The ball was a leg-cutter and Buttler failed to dig it out. The delivery beat Buttler's outside edge and it crashed onto the base of off and middle stump.

Jos Buttler X Slower ball pic.twitter.com/m0qkktCk4c — Mohammed Asif (@Klassy__KL) April 14, 2022

As seen in the video, Jos Buttler had been earlier dismissed in the same fashion by Punjab Kings' Jhye Richardson in an earlier edition of the tournament.

Hardik Pandya displayed an all-round performance as Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs on Thursday at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

With this win, Gujarat Titans moved to the top of the points table and the side now have eight points from five games.

Batting first, Gujarat Titans posted 192/4 in 20 overs owing to Hardik Pandya's unbeaten knock of 87 runs off just 52 balls with the help of 8 fours and 4 sixes.

Lockie then returned with three wickets as Gujarat restricted Rajasthan to 155/9, registering a win by 37 runs.

Rajasthan Royals are at the third spot in the points table with 6 points from five games.