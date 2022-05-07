Following Yashasvi Jaiswal's half-century that helped his side gain a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings in IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said that the team knew that the opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was due for a long innings and had spent a lot of time practicing in nets. Fiery half-century by Yashasvi Jaiswal and a three-wicket haul by Yuzvendra Chahal, provided Rajasthan Royals with a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings, here at the Wankhede Stadium, on Saturday.

"We all knew that he (Yashasvi Jaiswal) was due for a good innings. He spends quality time training and practising, spending a lot of hours in the nets. Very happy for him," said Samson in the post-match presentation.

Samson said that the side was happy to chase and it was a really good wicket.

"Really great intent shown by almost every batsman. I have been learning a lot, things have been getting clearer and clearer. Having the same side for almost every game helps to identify the situation and how to use the longer and shorter side, you need to keep on changing the bowlers according to the situation. There is no set strategy that fast bowlers have to bowl at the death, I feel anyone having a great temperament and having great experience can do the job for the team. He (Yuzvendra Chahal) said that he is even ready to bowl the 20th over, he is confident and he is doing well for the team," he added.

The captain said that he wanted to go out and express himself on the field by playing some shots.

Samson said that when things get busy, the side needs to come back to the basics and take one game at a time and look at the controllables.

"We will keep on giving importance to each and every game and then doing our best in every game. Let us see where we end up at the end of the league stages," he added.

Promoted

Coming to the match, Jaiswal smashed 68 runs off 41 balls, which was followed by a quick cameo from Shimron Hetmyer of 31 runs off 16 balls, which gave Rajasthan their seventh win, with two balls to spare.

Earlier, batting first, fifty from Jonny Bairstow (56*) and cameos from Jitesh Sharma (38*) and Liam Livingstone (22*) at the end powered Punjab Kings to a solid 189/5 at the end of 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.