Rajasthan Royals (RR) have got off to a good start to the season, winning their first two matches in emphatic fashion, but their momentum was halted by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who beat them in their last match. However, as they get set to take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who are on a three-match winning run, captain Sanju Samson and the team management will be fairly happy with how they have performed so far. They began their campaign with a 61-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad and then followed it up with a 23-run win against Mumbai Indians.

Even against RCB, they were in a strong position, but some brilliant batting towards the end by Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik rescued the Faf du Plessis-led side.

Riyan Parag's form has been dire this season, and he could lose his place in the playing XI.

Ahead of their match against LSG, here is how RR's predicted XI:

Jos Buttler: The swashbuckling English opener is sitting pretty on top of the Orange Cap race, having scored 100 and 70 not out in RR's last two matches. Buttler will be key for RR against LSG.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The youngster was retained by Rajasthan, but hasn't yet found his footing this season. However, they are likely to back him to come good.

Devdutt Padikkal: Devdutt Padikkal is playing a new role at No.3 and has put in some handy contributions, but he would want to play a big knock soon.

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson scored one half-century and played another good knock against Mumbai Indians, but he is yet to impose himself in this year's edition of the IPL. LSG will be wary of him, as a big knock from him is due soon.

Shimron Hetmyer: The left-handed batter from the West Indies has been brilliant for RR so far, scoring rapidly at the death to give them momentum at the death and they will want him to carry on in similar vein.

James Neesham: The New Zealand all-rounder could come in for Riyan Parag, who hasn't yet performed for RR this season. He can be handy hitting the big shots at the death and provide a few overs with the ball.

Ravichandran Ashwin: The senior India spinner has been in fine form this season and RR will hope he can continue strangling the opposition for runs.

Navdeep Saini: The former RCB pacer can be expensive at times, but has picked three wickets in two matches so far and is likely to continue playing for Rajasthan.

Trent Boult: The New Zealand fast bowler was expected to lead the Rajasthan pace attack and he has done well, with five wickets in three matches so far.

Promoted

Yuzvendra Chahal: With seven wickets, Chahal has been the star of RR's bowling department and will be key against the in-form middle order of LSG.

Prasidh Krishna: Prasidh Krishna can be expensive, as shown by his figures of 0/40 and 1/37 in his last two matches, but on his day, he can blow the opposition away, and that is what RR are banking on him to do.