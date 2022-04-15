Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is having a great time in the ongoing IPL 2022 season as he has displayed great finishing skills and has been there for his side when the going was tough. The right-handed batter has so far scored 131 runs for the franchise in the ongoing season. With his great finishing skills at their disposal, RCB have been able to finish off games and they are currently at the sixth spot in the points table with six points from five games.

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar also took notice of Dinesh Karthik's performance and took to Twitter to say that the Indian batter is picking the line and length of the ball pretty quickly.

"Dinesh Karthik has the ability play 360, be it against the spinners or the fast bowlers. He started attacking from ball No.1, it does not look like he is premeditating, he goes after looking at the ball. With the speed he is picking the line and length of the ball, very few batters are doing that currently," said Tendulkar.

Reacting to this praise, Dinesh Karthik admitted that he is on Cloud 9.

"That feeling of being on cloud 9 when the G.O.A.T of cricket appreciates you," tweeted Dinesh Karthik.

That feeling of being on cloud 9 when the G.O.A.T of cricket appreciates you https://t.co/EsoaWIafVV — DK (@DineshKarthik) April 14, 2022

In the game against Chennai Super Kings, Dinesh Karthik scored 34. While chasing 217, RCB kept on losing wickets at regular intervals but till the time, Karthik was there at the crease, hope was not lost for RCB.

RCB will next square off against Delhi Capitals on Saturday at Wankhede Stadium.

