An in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore will look for their third win of IPL 2022 when they take on a winless Mumbai Indians at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday night. After losing their opening match, RCB have one two on the trot and will be bolstered even further with the availability of Australian star Glenn Maxwell. The Australian all-rounder had been a revelation for RCB last season, and was retained by the team ahead of the IPL mega auction. Sherfane Rutherford, who has scored 33 runs in three matches this season, could be the man to make way for Maxwell in the RCB playing XI.

Here's how RCB could lineup against Mumbai Indians:

Anuj Rawat: The RCB youngster has played all three matches for RCB this season, and has looked good in bits. He has scored a total of 47 runs at an average of 15.67 and a strike-rate of 100. While the numbers are nothing to write home about, Rawat has showed flashes of his abilities. But a lot more will be expected from him, going forward.

Faf du Plessis: The South African veteran has shown exactly why RCB splashed the cash on him in the auction and appointed him the skipper of the team. Du Plessis has repaid the faith shown in him by being the top-scorer for the team so far. He has scored 122 runs at a strike-rate of 150.61 with a high score of 88.

Virat Kohli: Many expected Kohli to be back to menacing best after giving up the burden of captaincy but the talismanic right-hander has not had the best of times. He started well with a knock of 41 not out but was dismissed cheaply in the next two matches. RCB will be hoping Kohli makes a big contribution against Mumbai Indians.

Glenn Maxwell: The Australian star was RCB's top-scorer with 513 runs last season, and the team management will be hoping for more of the same this season as well. It was earlier this year that Maxwell smashed a record-breaking 154 not out off just 64 balls in the BBL and that will serve as a warning to RCB's IPL rivals.

Shahbaz Ahmed: The all-rounder was one of the stars of RCB's win over Rajasthan Royals with his 26-ball 45 helping the team get over the line in the chase. His fielding too has been outstanding but the slight cause of worry will be his bowling form. Shahbaz is yet to take a wicket in IPL 2022 and has bowled just two overs -- going for 11 per over.

Dinesh Karthik: The wicketkeeper-batter has been a steal for RCB this season. Karthik has played the perfect finisher's role for his new franchise, something RCB have lacked over the years. He pulled off a heist against Rajasthan Royals with a stunning knock of 44 not out off just 23 balls.

David Willey: The Englishman was promoted up the order during the match against RR but ended up running out Virat Kohli before being dismissed for a duck. He also only taken one wicket in three matches and will be under pressure to make his mark.

Harshal Patel: Last year's Purple Cap winner has once again strutted his stuff in IPL 2022. While he has been slightly overshadowed by Wanindu Hasaranga who has taken six wickets in three games, Harshal has been consistent with his performances and more importantly, his economy rate has been spectacular. He has taken three wickets but gone for a miserly 5.41.

Wanindu Hasaranga: RCB aggressively went after the Sri Lankan in the auction and finally got their man. The spinner has responded with some fine performances this season already, and RCB will hope he continues to do so in the upcoming matches.

Akash Deep: The 25-year-old pacer has picked up wickets but gone for plenty of runs in the three matches has played. He has picked up four wickets but his economy rate of 11.72 needs drastic improvement.

Mohammed Siraj: RCB decided to put their faith in the fast bowler, retaining him for Rs 7 crore. But Siraj is yet to make his mark this season. He has picked up three wickets this season but has leaked way too many runs. His economy rate of 10.58 is just not acceptable and RCB will need him to be back to his best.