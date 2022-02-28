Rajasthan Royals' director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara received immense praise from Ravichandran Ashwin in a candid interview given by the spinner as posted by RR's social media handles. Ashwin, who was recently bought for Rs 5 crore in the Indian Premier League Mega Auction by RR, sounded extremely excited and said that he was "looking forward to a good connect" with Sangakkara when the tournament begins on March 26. Ashwin also hoped that he would get to discuss a lot of cricket with the former Sri Lanka captain. "Sanga is a lovely gentleman, whenever I've interacted with him. The first time I met him was when we were having dinner with Dinesh Karthik in Sri Lanka and that was the first time I Sanga. We were on a tour to Sri Lanka and a lovely gentleman and quite an intellectual man. So, I am looking forward to a good connect with him and discuss a lot of cricket," he said.

Sangakkara retired from Test cricket in 2015 after the second Test at the P Sara Oval against India. The match, which was won by India eventually, proved to be quite an emotional one for the stylish left-hander.

Interestingly, Kumar was dismissed by Ashwin in both the innings of the Test, something which he thinks was a relief considering the herculean nature of Kumar's batsmanship.

"I played a couple of Test matches, dismissed him a few times. It's safe to say that Sanga retired then and there because, you know all these big batters when they get out to a certain bowler, they make plans and they come out hungrier, trying to dominate you. But I was, in a way, you know, happy that I dismissed him, happy that he was going to retire and I was a part of that game and quietly relaxed inside that he will not come up front and battle against me again," he added.

Ashwin was part of the Delhi Capitals franchise last year.