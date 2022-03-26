IPL 2022 is underway with the clash between CSK and KKR and it promises to be yet another glittering tournament. CSK have a new captain in Ravindra Jadeja and the in-form all-rounder needs to lead by example, just like his predecessor MS Dhoni. Jadeja has been in excellent batting form over the past few years and cricket fans and pundits have often felt that the southpaw bats a tad too low in CSK's batting order.

Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri, who has worked closely with Jadeja in the past few years, spoke about the need for the new CSK captain to come up the batting order.

"What I really want is for Ravi Jadeja to take the bull by the horn and bat up the order, no later than number 5. You know put himself up there and give himself the opportunity.

"I have always believed that the left hander in that position can do wonders by rotating the strike and by taking the bowlers to the cleaners," Shastri said during the pre-match show on host broadcaster Star Sports.

Chennai Super Kings won the IPL trophy last season and will be looking to win this year to equal Mumbai Indians' tally of 5 IPL titkes.