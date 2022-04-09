Gujarat Titans are on a roll in the ongoing IPL 2022 having won all their three games, so far. The franchise won a thriller against the Punjab Kings on Friday as Rahul Tewatia smashed two sixes off the final two balls to hand his side a memorable win. Hardik Pandya has led the side really well and has flourished in his new role as captain. Hardik also seems to be thriving with the new responsibly, bowling in the powerplay, the death overs, and then batting higher up the order.

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri is impressed with the way Hardik has led the side, saying the all-rounder is in a very clear state of mind.

"He is prepared to bowl with the new ball, he is prepared to bat at No.4. It tells you he is fit, he is very clear in his mind, and the space he is in now is brilliant. Right before this IPL, the question that was asked about a lot of young captains - the word was KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant. Add Hardik Pandya. Don't take your eye off the ball there guys. This guy can lead a side," Shastri said on ESPNcricinfo.

"You can see there is something between the ears that has clicked, that is making him focus in that fashion. Even the way he is marshalling his resources in the field, a very good sign."

In the ongoing season, Hardik has managed to take two wickets. In the game against Punjab Kings, Hardik even touched 140 kmph on the speed gun. With the bat in hand, Hardik has scored 91 runs this season far.

Talking about his bowling after the game against Punjab, Hardik said: "I am going to get better with every game. I am getting tired as I'm not used to bowling four overs. But I'm getting better."

Gujarat Titans are on the second spot in the points table with six points from three games.