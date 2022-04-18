Gujarat Titans continued their glorious run in the their maiden IPL season as they beat four-time champions Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, to record their fifth win from six matches to back to the top of the IPL points table with 10 points. Gujarat Titans chased down a target of 170 runs with a ball to spare as South African veteran David Miller turned the clock back as he remained unbeaten on 94 off 51 deliveries.

CSK were in complete control of the match as they had reduced the Titans to 87/5 in 12.4 overs as Gujarat felt the absence of their skipper Hardik Pandya. But stand-in captain Rashid Khan and Miller took the attack straight back to the opposition as CSK were stunned by the counter-attack.

While Miller went about his business with his usual swagger, Rashid took a heavy toll on English medium pacer Chris Jordan. At the end of the 17th over, Gujarat needed 48 runs to win off 18 deliveries and this is when Rashid decided to change the complexion of the match completely.

Watch: Rashid Khan's attack on Chris Jordan

He belted two sixes, one over deep square leg and the next over deep backward point before getting a boundary away over the covers fielder. With the equation down to 32 needed off 15 balls, Rashid slog swept the next delivery over cow corner to his another six.

That over went for 25 runs and put Gujarat Titans in complete control of the match, which they eventually went on to win.

Rashid contributed 40 runs in 21 balls and changed the match completely.