Rajasthan Royals are currently at the third spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 points table with 12 points. The side will next square off against Punjab Kings on Saturday and the Sanju Samson-led side would look to bounce back in strong fashion to further consolidate their top four spot. The side had last suffered a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. Sanju Samson was the only bright spot with the bat and the franchise would hope for a collective performance against Punjab, who had last defeated Gujarat Titans.

Here's how Rajasthan Royals could lineup against PBKS:

Jos Buttler: The right-handed batter is the current holder of the Orange Cap with 588 runs in 10 matches. He has three hundreds to his name this season and has been the biggest reason behind the franchise posting big scores on the board. He would hope to register another big score after a rare failure against KKR.

Devdutt Padikkal: The left-handed young batter has had a mixed season with the bat. Along with Buttler, he has been able to provide good starts in some matches, but the franchise would hope for him to score a big one.

Sanju Samson: The skipper last played a knock of 54 against KKR and it was due to his innings that RR managed to go past the 150-run mark. The right-handed batter has shown glimpses of brilliance, but he has also given away his wicket on certain occasions. RR would hope the captain to stay long at the crease.

Rassie van der Dussen: The Proteas player has not been given a consistent run in the team this season. With Karun Nair scoring just 13 against KKR, the franchise has an option of going ahead with Dussen for the match against Punjab.

Shimron Hetmyer: The batter from West Indies has brought his A-game this season and has consistently finished off the innings in style. He has 260 runs in 10 games in the ongoing season and RR would hope that he continues to give quality performances.

Riyan Parag: The young batter from Assam showed what he is made of against RCB as he scored a half-century when RR were in trouble. Now, that he has got a good performance behind him, he would look to march ahead and give the franchise much-needed depth in the batting scheme of things.

Ravichandran Ashwin: The off-spinner has been able to provide breakthroughs in crucial junctures and has also played a role of pinch-hitter this season. Along with Yuzvendra Chahal, he makes a formidable spin attack.

Trent Boult: The Kiwi left-arm seamer has a knack of picking up wickets in the powerplay overs and very rarely, he has an off-day. With 9 wickets this season, Boult will look to keep the performances coming for RR.

Prasidh Krishna: The Indian pacer makes a formidable pace attack along with Boult. The duo has put in good performances in tandem for RR and very rarely, Sanju Samson has had to look at someone else at the death and powerplay.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The spinner is the current holder of the Purple Cap with 19 wickets and always managed to stand up when RR are in a tricky spot. With T20 World Cup set to be played this year, he would hope for wickets to keep coming in the ongoing season.

Kuldeep Sen: The young pacer has impressed in all the games he has played so far. The big stage has not gotten to him and he has stood up whenever RR are in need of crucial wickets.