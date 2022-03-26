IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals' Prank Involving Sanju Samson Sends Twitter Into A Tizzy
Rajasthan Royals played an elaborate social media prank involving captain Sanju Samson, and it took Twitter by storm.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) fans were left confused and upset after the team announced on Friday that they were letting go of their social media team, after captain Sanju Samson tweeted his displeasure about a caricature on him on the team's official Twitter account. The RR social media admin has become a cult figure on Twitter thanks to the team's innovative and funny posts, and fans were peeved that RR were going to fire their social media team. However, the franchise on Saturday revealed that the entire episode was one elaborate prank.
RR on Saturday shared a video of Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer and Obed McCoy as well as fielding coach Dishant Yagnik auditioning for the role of the new admin.
All those "auditioning" flopped in their interviews, although Chahal probably had the best shot at the job.
The video ended with CEO Jake Lush McCrum calling the old admin and simply saying "We need to talk."
"This prank was incomplete without a fake audition," RR captioned the video.
This prank was incomplete without a fake audition.— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 26, 2022
P.S. Tough luck, @yuzi_chahal #RoyalsFamily | #HallaBol pic.twitter.com/aM3cWJqucv
On Friday, Sanju Samson reacted to an edited photo of him shared by RR where he was seen wearing earrings.
"Its ok for friends to do all this but teams should be professional," he tweeted.
Its ok for friends to do all this but teams should be professional..@rajasthanroyals https://t.co/X2iPXl7oQu— Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) March 25, 2022
The original tweet from RR was then deleted and soon the team came up with a statement.
https://t.co/bDwj0V6Vms pic.twitter.com/tXfaLpoOxl— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 25, 2022
This was followed by a video, from the point of view of the admin, as he went around meeting all the players to say his final goodbyes.
One last time.— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 25, 2022
PS: Love you, @IamSanjuSamson. pic.twitter.com/vvYalpFPKI
There were several reactions to the entire gimmick, with some seeing the funny side to it and others left not too impressed.
Rajasthan Royals will begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign against SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.