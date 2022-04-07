Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets in Match 14 of the ongoing IPL 2022 season at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. An unbeaten knock of 56 runs off 15 balls from Pat Cummins helped KKR chase a target of 162 runs in just 16 overs. Cummins also registered the joint-fastest fifty in IPL history, reaching his half-century in 14 balls. Initially, KKR bowled out MI for 161 for four in 20 overs with Cummins taking two wickets in four overs.

IPL 2022 Points Table

KKR are on top of the standings with six points from four games. They are followed by Rajasthan Royals (RR) in second, Gujarat Titans (GT) in third and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in fourth.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are fifth in the standings, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in sixth, Delhi Capitals (DC) in seventh, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in eighth, MI in ninth and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the bottom.

Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler is in pole position with 205 runs from three games. He is followed by Ishan Kishan (149) in second, Faf du Plessis (122) in third, Tilak Varma (121) in fourth and Deepak Hooda (119) in fifth position.

Promoted

Purple Cap Race

Umesh Yadav leads the pack with nine dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal (7) is second, followed by Avesh Khan (7) in third, Rahul Chahar (6) in fourth and Wanindu Hasaranga (6) in fifth.