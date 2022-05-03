Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh of Punjab Kings (PBKS) has quite easily been one of the most exciting prospects in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) so far. The fast bowler might not be high in the wicket's column quite often in IPL 2022, but he has maintained an impressive economy of 7.70 considering the opportunities given to him to bowl mostly in the death overs as well as in the powerplay. This has gone a long way in ensuring that PBKS remain in the hunt for a place in the playoffs.

However, in another incredible statistic, Arshdeep seems to have taken the level of his game a lit bit higher. The pacer has conceded the fewest number of sixes for a bowler who has bowled a minimum of 120 balls this season, leaving behind the likes of Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers (KKR) in the process. Arshdeep boasts an economy of 7.45 in the death overs.

Second in the list is Bumrah with five sixes while Narine, Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar complete the list with six sixes each.

Arshdeep has recently garnered immense praise for his brilliant performances. Former Team India player Sanjay Manjrekar had said that India should look at options going forward and that Arshdeep "is a much better bowler to have in your T20 side" than experienced bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Promoted

Arshdeep will have to be at his best yet again if PBKS want to put an end to the Gujarat Titans (GT) juggernaut on Tuesday.

PBKS have four wins from nine games and are placed 8th in the IPL points table 2022 currently.