Australian all-rounder Pat Cummins is enjoying the local cuisine during his time in Mumbai and Pune amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. On Friday, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star took to Twitter to share a picture of his order of pav bhaji. The picture went viral, getting over 83,000 likes and 2,000 retweets. Australian comedian Adam Spencer took to Twitter to make a funny observation about how Cummins' tweet on the street food delicacy got more engagement on social media than his post announcing that he got engaged.

"The great @patcummins30 has 6x my twitter followers. Completely understandable. His photo of a room service meal got a higher % comments & likes than my announcing my engagement. Interesting. Pat I hope you find true happiness in your sardar pav bahji as I have with Leah!" Spencer tweeted.

To this, Cummins had an epic reply.

"Both life changing events but I think the pav bhaji pulls on the heartstrings a touch more imo mate," he tweeted.

Both life changing events but I think the pav bhaji pulls on the heartstrings a touch more imo mate https://t.co/1duWlMStTl — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 7, 2022

Spencer's tweet announcing his engagement came in May 2021 and he is now married to Leah Boonthanom.

Here is Cummins' original tweet.

Cummins is having a mixed IPL season with KKR.

In his first match of the season, he smashed the joint-fastest half-century in IPL history, but has since failed to deliver with the bat and he has been expensive with the ball without returning with too many wickets.

This saw him replaced in the playing XI by Tim Southee.

KKR are currently eighth on the IPL 2022 points table with eight points from 10 matches. They ended a five-match losing streak with a seven-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals and will look to add more points to their tally when they take on Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday.