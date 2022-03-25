Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday announced that MS Dhoni is stepping down from captaincy, handing over the reins to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. "MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team," the franchise wrote in an official release. "Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," the release added. Dhoni had led CSK since the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008, making him the longest serving captain for any team in the league's history.

Not only did Dhoni lead the team for a long period, he also helped them become one of the most successful teams in the IPL.

Here are some stats on Dhoni's stint as CSK captain in the IPL:

Matches: 190

Runs: 4172

Sixes: 189

Strike Rate: 137.50

Half-centuries: 21

Catches: 108

Stumpings: 32

Dhoni led CSK to four IPL titles, including his last season as skipper, while also helping them win two Champions League T20 trophies.

CSK were also the first team to win back-to-back titles, when they won in 2010 and 2011. They were the only team to have done so until Mumbai Indians followed up their successful 2019 season with another title in 2020.

Promoted

And while MI, with 5 titles, are the most successful team in the IPL in terms of trophies, Dhoni made CSK the most consistent team in the tournament.

They reached the knockout stages in every year they played in the IPL barring 2020. The consistency is also reflected in the fact that they have the highest average league position of 2.67. MI are next best, at 3.36.