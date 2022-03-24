Mahendra Singh Dhoni has handed over the captaincy reins at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to Ravindra Jadeja, ahead of the start of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The development comes just two days before CSK open their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai in the season opener at Wankhede Stadium. Dhoni, who was bought by CSK in the inaugural season in 2008, has led CSK to 4 titles in his 12 seasons as captain. Under Dhoni, CSK established themselves as the most consistent franchise in the league, qualifying for the play-offs every season barring one.

"MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team.," stated an official CSK release. "Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK.

"Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," the release added.

Ahead of IPL 2022, CSK had retained MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Chennai Super Kings Squad:MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma