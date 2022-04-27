Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardena opened up about the no-ball controversy that hit Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals recently in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Speaking to ICC, Mahela recommended changes to the laws regarding umpires checking no-balls after a similar issue caused Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant interrupt proceedings of a match vs RR recently. "It is something going forward that I think we need to look at," Jayawardena told Sanjana Ganesan on The ICC Review.

As per the laws, Clause 21.5 of the ICC Playing Conditions states "The third umpire shall review television replays of the bowler's front foot landing and, if he/she is satisfied that any of these three conditions have not been met, he/she shall immediately advise the bowler's end umpire who shall in turn immediately call and signal No ball."

Mahela further added that the third umpire could look at the controversial things relating to a delivery and get it checked.

"Is there an option for the third umpire to look at these things and inform the main umpires that it is a delivery that should be checked. It was disappointing to see that when you stop a game and have people come on to the field, but I honestly believe it was just emotions carrying over in the last over. But the rules say you can't go to the third umpire to check on those things," he added.

Jayawardena also stated that DC's Pravin Amre barging onto the field wasn't good for the "spirit of the game" and wasn't good to look at.

"The spirit of the game and to see things moving forward, it is never an option for a player or a coach to come on to the field," Jayawardena said.

Clarifying how their team would've have responded to a similar scenario, Mahela said that the squad in the dugout would have been definitely disappointed but coming onto the field would never have been an option.

"We saw it on television ... most of the guys were watching it together and afterwards we had a chat. We probably would have reacted (similarly) in the dugout, but it is never an option to go on to the field," he added.