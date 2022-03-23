Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Lucknow Super Giants were given a body blow as England pacer Mark Wood was ruled due to an elbow injury. Over the past few days, there was speculation around who the franchise will sign as replacement for Wood and on Wednesday, Andrew Tye was roped in by the franchise.

"Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have signed Andrew Tye as a replacement for the injured England pacer Mark Wood," stated an official IPL release.

Wood had suffered an elbow injury during England's first Test against West Indies earlier this month.

Tye has represented Australia in 32 T20Is and picked 47 wickets. The right-arm pacer, who has so far played 27 IPL matches and has picked 40 wickets, will join LSG for the price of Rs 1 Crore.

He won the Purple Cap in 2018 while playing for Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab), for his 24 scalps in 14 matches.

Promoted

LSG - who will be making their debut in the tournament this season - will begin their IPL 2022 campaign on March 28 when they take on Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul (c), Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav